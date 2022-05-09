SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Playoff fever is sweeping through Springfield’s community of hockey fans.

The outcome of Monday night’s game involving Wilkes-Barre and Hershey will determine who the Thunderbirds will face off against in the Calder Cup playoffs and when the puck will drop for that first game at the MassMutual Center, possibly as early as next Wednesday.

Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa told 22News, the team’s many fans are all psyched up for the return of Calder Cup competition to the MassMutual Center ice, “It’s been a long time coming. The last time Springfield was in the playoffs was in 2014, we took the team over in 2016. And to finally deliver a playoff… everybody is talking about it in town.”

If Wilkes-Barre/Scranton wins Monday night, Springfield will host the Penguins at the MassMutual Center on the following dates:

Game 1 – Wednesday, May 11, 7:05 p.m.

Game 2 – Thursday, May 12, 7:05 p.m.

Game 5* (if necessary) – Wednesday, May 18, 7:05 p.m.

If Hershey wins Monday night, Springfield will host the Bears on the following dates:

Game 3 – Saturday, May 14, 7:35 p.m.

Game 4* (if necessary) – Monday, May 16, 7:05 p.m.

Game 5* (if necessary) – Wednesday, May 18, 7:05 p.m.

22News will bring you the latest development on who the Springfield Thunderbirds will face in the Calder Cup Playoffs and when that first game will take place at the MassMutual Center once that game is over.