Wiffle ball tournament kicks off at Fenway Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 11th annual Jeremiah Hurley Jr. Wiffle Ball Tournament kicked off at Fenway Westfield on Friday.

The annual tournament is held in honor of law enforcement from western Massachusetts. Friday’s game was between the Westfield Police Department and the Hampden County DA’s Office.

Photo: Hampden County District Attorney’s Office

Eleven-years-ago, the tournament began at the Fenway field at State Trooper Christopher Dolan’s home. Dolan then sold his home to Randy Smyth, who now continues the wiffle ball tradition.

Dolan told 22News, they plan to rebuild the mini Fenway field to make future events even bigger.

Photo: Hampden County District Attorney’s Office

“So, we can continue to grow the events and continue to raise more funds for children of fallen police officers for this event, and for children of fallen soldiers in our August event,” said Doland told 22News.

“Anybody can tear something down,” said Smyth. “It takes time, energy, intention and work to do something good, and so we wanted to be a part of that.”

Dolan also said they’re looking to rebuild mini Fenway and one other field.

They plan to begin building in July.