With no manager or Mookie, Red Sox look ahead to spring training

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Boston Red Sox are just under a week away from beginning spring training and as of now they’re without a manager and Mookie Betts.

Boston traded the 4-time all-star and MVP along with David Price on Tuesday night to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In exchange the Red Sox will receive Alex Verdugo from the Dodgers and Brusdar Graterol from the Twins who are also involved in the deal.

One fan said he’ll miss Mookie and Price, but still has faith in this year’s team.

“Mookie was a good player, he brought some energy to the team, he made some great catches in the outfield. It’s tough to let a player like that go,” Danny Stone told 22News.

“Seems like we always play the best with our backs against the wall,” he noted. “I’m expecting nothing less than good or maybe better, hope we get in with a Wild Card and shock some teams.”

Boston Red Sox pitchers and catchers will report to spring training next Tuesday, February 11.