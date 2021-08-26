WNEU adds women’s wrestling to athletics program

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP) – Western New England University is blazing the trail for its women athletes. Adding women’s wrestling to its athletics program.

Western New England is the first D-3 school in New England to launch a women’s wrestling team. The coach told 22News it’s about time.

“To be able to provide them with the same opportunity with the men in the area is just the right thing to do.”

Western New England University will soon be home to the Golden Bears women’s wrestling team. There are currently only 25 women’s wrestling programs at the NCAA DIII level. The new program is not only big for WNEU but it’s also a big win for women wrestlers.

Mike Sugermeyer, the head wrestling coach, WNEU said, “Unless they went on to train for the Olympics or try to make the world team it was kind of the end of the road for them. To me, that’s not right and that’s not fair. When the young men they were wrestling with had the opportunity to go on and wrestle in college.”

The program’s inaugural season will be in the fall of the 2022-23 academic year. They will play a number of colleges throughout the northeast – including Springfield Technical Community College.

They are now working to recruit players from all over the country.