SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western New England University’s Men’s Lacrosse team hit the road for the NCAA Division Three Men’s Lacrosse Championship Tournament and the university’s community came out Friday the send them off in style.

The team’s coach told 22News that despite a tough start to the season, this group really came together during conference play, coming into this championship seeded second. Student athletes are excited to keep the energy going after the regular season, the chemistry just as strong off the field as on it.

“Yeah, we’re a really close group of guys, we do a lot of team dinners together, offensive dinners, defensive dinners we do a lot of outside activities, not just at lacrosse practice,” Offensive Midfielder Noah Rust.

“It’s very rewarding to have another day to be together, and play, and be able to go to practice. It’s kind of a fun exam week when you’re still in season,” said Head Coach John Klepacki.

Western New England’s first game comes Saturday against Union. That game starts at 3:00 Saturday afternoon. If they can win both Saturday and Sunday, the seniors would actually have to miss graduation to play in the Elite Eight.