HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) — Game 2 of the first round of the Calder Cup playoffs was held in Hartford on Friday night as the Springfield Thunderbirds took on the Hartford Wolfpack.

The T-birds lost their second straight game to the Wolfpack with the final score of 7-1. This effectively means that Springfield’s playoff run and season have officially come to an end.

The Wolfpack hold their first Calder Cup playoff game at the XL Center since 2015 and now advance to the second round.