(WWLP) – An upcoming women’s college basketball tournament will follow the “bubble” model similar to the NBA’s.

The Basketball Hall of Fame made the announcement Friday, saying the bubble model will allow the event to follow all tribal, government, and NCAA health and safety protocols and testing requirements.

The Women’s Challenge at Mohegan Sun will feature Connecticut, Maine, Mississippi State, and Quinnipiac.

The tournament runs from November 25 through December 4.