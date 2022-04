WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s opening day for the Woo Sox at Polar Park in Worcester.

The WooSox will host the Lehigh Valley Iron Pig, first pitch set for 3:05 p.m. tickets are under $10. It’s their first opening day at full capacity since moving to Worcester. Last year’s opener was limited to 25-percent capacity. This year, all 9,500 seats are up for sale.

If you miss it, they’ve got five more games at home running through this weekend.