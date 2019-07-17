WWLP to broadcast all 4 pre-season New England Patriots games

CHICOPEE, Mass. – WWLP-22News will broadcast all four of the upcoming pre-season New England Patriots games.

August 8 at 7:30 p.m. – New England Patriots at Detroit Lions

– New England Patriots at Detroit Lions August 17 at 7:00 p.m. – New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans

– New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans August 22 at 7:30 p.m. – Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots

– Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots August 29 at 7:30 p.m. – New York Giants at New England Patriots

22News will also air several regular season New England Patriots games on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Currently scheduled games include:

New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers on September 8

New England Patriots vs Baltimore Ravens on November 3

New England Patriots vs Houston Texans on December 1

