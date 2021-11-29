Nominate a remarkable woman

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – For the third year now, 22News is asking for nominations for our Remarkable Women campaign.

Last year, Susan Canning was the local winner of our 22News Remarkable Women campaign. She overcame a family tragedy and turned that into an effort to save the lives of others.

Again this year, 22News is looking for remarkable women in our community like Susan to be considered for this award. Nominations are now being accepted.

The nominee should be a woman who is a self-achiever, contributes to the community and has made an impact on her family. Nominees must be at least 21 years old, and both the nominator and the nominee must live here in western Massachusetts. The nomination period closes 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31.

Four local finalists will be chosen and highlighted who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. Then, one finalist will be picked and she will advance to the semi-finalist regional round.