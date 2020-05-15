Back to School

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
Coronavirus Facts
Investigative
Crime
Your Local Election Headquarters
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Trinity Health Of New England has 858 COVID-19 tests pending
Top Stories
Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,013 deaths, 108,070 total cases
Video
Lawmakers feeling push and pull on climate bills
Thomas Blanton, KKK bomber of Birmingham church, dies at 81
New calculator to determine coronavirus presence on surfaces, in air
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Honoring The Graduates
Photos: Essential Workers
Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Steelers-Cowboys Pro Football HOF game canceled
Video
Top Stories
New York City Marathon canceled due to coronavirus
Top Stories
Baseball’s back: MLB sets 60-game schedule that opens July 23 or 24
Video
Westfield Starfires set to begin playing in phase 3
Video
Stafford Motor Speedway to kick off 2020 season this Friday night
MLB plans 60-game slate, shortest since 1878 as union balks
Community
Calendar
Canceled Events
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Be Aware: Unemployment Scam
Video
Top Stories
Traveling America’s Longest Road
Video
Top Stories
Hilltown Families offers online creative fun for kids
Video
Tangy lemon olive oil cake makes a nice summer dessert
Video
Fitness Friday: An al fresco workout using just your body weight
Video
Connecticut Science Center set to open to the general public tomorrow
Video
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,013 deaths, 108,070 total cases
Back to School
Western Massachusetts parents react to state’s back-to-school plans
Video
Springfield Public Schools to develop three back-to-school plans
Baker: School aid answers coming in 30 days
State outlines plan to bring students back to schools
Local school districts discuss additional safety measures as schools plan to reopen
Video
More Back to School Headlines
Orange voters approved $23M debt exclusion for Fisher Hill School
Video
Advice for parents considering homeschooling
Video
Massachusetts Teachers Association calling for change in public schools
Video
Teacher’s union releases back to school recommendations
Video
Chicopee to begin school year in late August as city’s Covid-19 cases continue to drop
Video
Student-led protest calls for removal of police officers from Springfield schools
Video
Lawmakers and experts look towards safety as schools plan to re-open
Video
Springfield Public Schools announce plans for next academic year
Video
Springfield Public Schools considering remote and in-classroom teaching for fall
Video
Trending Stories
Carrabba’s Italian Grill in West Springfield permanently closed
Forecast Discussion
Video
CDC adds 3 new coronavirus symptoms to list
Massachusetts Coronavirus: 8,013 deaths, 108,070 total cases
Video
MA Veterans Affairs Secretary asked to resign following Soldiers’ Home report
Video
Donate Today
Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts raising funds for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
Video