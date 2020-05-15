Skip to content
Bondi's Island in Agawam Fire
Fire at Bondi’s Island is completely out
Video
Up-close view of the fire at Bondi’s Island
Video
Bondi’s Island Landfill fire still burning four days later; Landfill to remain closed until Wednesday
Video
Firefighters working to maintain Bondi’s Island fire, landfill to remain closed
Video
Firefighters continue to maintain Bondi’s Island fire Saturday
Video
More Bondi's Island in Agawam Fire Headlines
Officials: Smoke from Bondi’s Island fire not hazardous but residents should keep windows closed
Video
Company that operates Bondi's Island releases statement about landfill fire
Video
PHOTOS: Fire at Bondi’s Island in Agawam
Route 5 in Agawam reduced to one lane due to fire at Bondi’s Island Landfill
Video
Officials provide update on the fire at Bondi's Island
Video
Springfield DPW: Bondi’s Island landfill closed for two days due to fire
Video
Fire on Bondi’s Island in Agawam covering area with heavy smoke, hazmat team monitoring air quality
Video
Bondi's Island Fire
Fire at Bondi’s Island is completely out
Video
Up-close view of the fire at Bondi’s Island
Video
Bondi’s Island Landfill fire still burning four days later; Landfill to remain closed until Wednesday
Video
Bondi's Island News
