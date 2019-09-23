BorderReport

Skip to content
WWLP
Springfield/Chicopee
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Videos
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Election Results
Local News
Investigative
Deadly NH Crash
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Politics
World
Digital First
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Lawyer champions migrant rights in a divided America
Top Stories
Despite border wall, families in two countries unite in Friendship Park
Twitter estimates for #StormArea51 on the mark
Biden, Warren face same challenge in Iowa: keeping momentum
Two people taken to hospital after unattended cooking in Springfield
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hurricane Dorian
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Photo Galleries
Report It!
Contact Us
Sports
The Big Game
New England Patriots
Pro Football Challange
Top Stories
In cryptic tweet, Antonio Brown appears to retire from NFL
Top Stories
The New England Patriots face division rivals NY Jets Sunday!
Top Stories
104th Fighter Wing to flyover New England Patriots game Sunday
Ranger wins Visit New Hampshire 100 NASCAR Pinty Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Gibbs scores first career win in NASCAR K&N Pro Series East at Loudon
NHL goaltenders getting concussions at an alarming rate
The CW
Mel Robbins Show
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Shows
Top Stories
The Mel Robbins Giveaway Sweepstakes
Top Stories
SNEAK PEEK: The shocking twist during episode 1 of ‘The Mel Robbins Show’
Top Stories
Photos: Batwoman Series Premiere Episode
Legacies – Jenny Boyd’s Favorite Scenes
Mysteries Decoded – UFO Seats Scene
All American – Big Problems Trailer
Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
Calendar
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Prepare your home for autumn with Gutter-Shield from Nescor
Top Stories
Stay comfortable and warm in Vermont Flannel
Top Stories
Enjoy New York Style Pizza and Barbie’s Ice Cream at The Big E
Taste your way though New England at The Big E
Create easy updo hair styles with Hair Magic
Brave the “Meat Tank” from DementedFX at The Big E
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
BorderReport
Lawyer champions migrant rights in a divided America
Trending Stories
One man taken to hospital after being shot in Springfield
Forecast Discussion
Hampden District Attorney to discuss drug trafficking investigation in Springfield
Daytime construction scheduled on I-90 starting Monday
Expect traffic back up in Northampton Monday