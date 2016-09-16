Skip to content
WWLP
Springfield/Chicopee
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Traffic Map
Videos
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
Investigative
Deadly NH Crash
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Politics
World
Digital First
InFocus
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Firefighters worked to put out fire at Caldwell Place in Springfield
Top Stories
Region hit hard by opioids embraces jail-based treatment
Biles leads U.S. Championships despite somewhat off night
PJs, snowmobiles, cookies on the recall list
Mosquito spraying underway across Southeastern Massachusetts
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Photo Galleries
Report It!
Contact Us
The CW
Shows
Top Stories
Katy Keene – Official Extended Trailer
Top Stories
Jane the Virgin cast share their most memorable moments
Top Stories
Nancy Drew – First Look Trailer
Jane The Virgin Final Season Reflections – Justin Baldoni
Jane The Virgin – Chapter One Hundred Scene
The 100 – The Blood Of Sanctum Trailer
Community
Calendar
Love Your Pet
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Love Your Pet Week: Rescuing island dogs
Top Stories
Love Your Pet Week: Get wild on Fitness Friday with animal-named exercises!
Top Stories
Love Your Pet Week: Designing the best birdcage for your feathered friend
Love Your Pet Week: Which dogs need sunscreen?
Love your Pet Week: Cause for Paws supporting TJO
Love Your Pet Week: Train your dog not to jump!
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Boston Marathon Bombing Trial
Judge denies release of defense costs for marathon bomber
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 6:00 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.
Trending Stories
Firefighters worked to put out fire at Caldwell Place in Springfield
Region hit hard by opioids embraces jail-based treatment
Perseid meteor shower coming to a sky near you
Mayor releases findings in review of violence at Springfield entertainment establishments
Foundation for TJO Animals raises money with Yappy Hour event
Love Your Pet
Love Your Pet Week: Rescuing island dogs
Love Your Pet Week: Get wild on Fitness Friday with animal-named exercises!
Love Your Pet Week: Designing the best birdcage for your feathered friend
Love Your Pet Week: Which dogs need sunscreen?
Love your Pet Week: Cause for Paws supporting TJO
More Love Your Pet