Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
Coronavirus Facts
Investigative
Crime
Your Local Election Headquarters
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Daniel Valadas swore in as Ludlow Police Chief
Top Stories
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Case numbers for each city and town as of June 3rd
Exclusive poll shows support for George Floyd protests, disapproval of Trump’s response
Runaway Chicopee teen found safe
Massachusetts coronavirus cases: 7,152 deaths, 101,592 positive tests
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Honoring The Graduates
Photos: Essential Workers
Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
MLB teams cut hundreds with minor league season in doubt
Top Stories
Boston Marathon canceled, will be held virtually amid COVID-19 pandemic
Top Stories
Chase Elliott ends week of misery with overdue Cup victory
Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Enshrinement postponed impacts the City of Springfield
Video
Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement postponed until 2021
Video
Agawam’s Kevin Cormier making a return to the Mini Stock division at Monadnock
Community
Calendar
Canceled Events
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Teaching your children how to break the cycle of prejudice
Video
Top Stories
Think About R.A.C.E. When Feeling Overwhelmed With The World Around You
Video
Top Stories
Kick up your chips and veggie platters with this spinach and caramelized onion dip
Video
“Murder hornets” and more common stinging insects in our yards
Video
Westfield and COVID-19
Video
Exploring what the surface of the moon is like with a fun science demonstration
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Massachusetts coronavirus cases: 7,152 deaths, 101,592 positive tests
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Two Amherst residents died after head-on car crash
2
of
/
2
Canceled Events
Northampton cancels fireworks and celebration events for 2020
Blandford Fair 2020 canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
Franklin County Fair canceled due to COVID-19 impact
Video
Boston Marathon canceled for 1st time in 124-year history
Video
Annual Festa celebration in Ludlow canceled due to Covid-19
Video
More Canceled Events Headlines
East Longmeadow summer fireworks, carnival, concerts canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
Video
Cummington Fair 2020 canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
West Springfield’s Annual Memorial Day Parade canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
Video
July 4th Boston Pops concert canceled; hospitals furlough workers
POSTPONED: Star Spangled Springfield
Video
179th Saratoga County Fair canceled for first time since Civil War
Little League World Series, tournaments canceled for first time
2020 Inaugural Northeast Classic at NHMS canceled, event to be held in 2021
Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival canceled for first time in 88 years
Video
CMA Fest 2020 canceled amid COVID-19 concerns
Video
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Trending Stories
Stadium-sized asteroid to make ‘relatively close’ approach toward Earth at 3 million miles
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Case numbers for each city and town as of June 3rd
Hundreds gather in Springfield for Black Lives Matter march
Live
Massachusetts coronavirus update: Governor Baker and officials news conference in Boston Wednesday
Video
4 Minneapolis cops now charged in George Floyd’s death
Donate Today
Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts raising funds for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
Video