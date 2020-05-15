Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
Coronavirus Facts
Investigative
Crime
Your Local Election Headquarters
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Man convicted of burning African American church in Springfield denied early release
Video
Top Stories
Dental workers still waiting to resume as Massachusetts reopening continues
Video
Pres. Trump threatens to deploy military if states don’t stop violent protests
Video
Local restaurants prepare to open for outdoor dining
Video
Latest data reveals which assisted living facilities have been hit hardest by COVID-19 in Massachusetts
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Honoring The Graduates
Photos: Essential Workers
Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
MLB teams cut hundreds with minor league season in doubt
Top Stories
Boston Marathon canceled, will be held virtually amid COVID-19 pandemic
Top Stories
Chase Elliott ends week of misery with overdue Cup victory
Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Enshrinement postponed impacts the City of Springfield
Video
Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement postponed until 2021
Video
Agawam’s Kevin Cormier making a return to the Mini Stock division at Monadnock
Community
Calendar
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
What to eat now: farm fresh greens
Video
Top Stories
Self-care tips to reduce stress and anxiety
Video
Top Stories
The Alzheimer’s Association offers online resources for patients and caregivers during Covid-19 crisis
Video
Home Schooling a Child With Autism
Video
Tips on how to stick to a healthy eating routine
Video
Tips on Designing an Outdoor Space
Video
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Watch Live
Watch Live
LIVE: Pres. Trump delivers remarks as protests grow across the country
Death of George Floyd
Music industry calls for Black Out Tuesday amid unrest
‘Change never comes through violence’: MLK’s daughter asks protesters to fight for justice peacefully
Video
Trump slams governors as ‘weak,’ urges crackdown on protests
WATCH: ‘Agitator’ apprehended by protesters, handed over to police
Video
Trump slams governors as ‘weak,’ urges crackdown on protests
More Death of George Floyd Headlines
‘It’s the right thing to do’: People out cleaning up streets after weekend protests
Video
World’s reaction to US weaves solidarity, calls to change
Civil unrest could influence Biden’s search for running mate
Semi driver charged after truck rolls into Minneapolis protesters
George Floyd’s children denounce violence following protests across the country
Video
The community of San Angelo comes together to protest the killing of George Floyd
Protests continue in downtown Colorado Springs Sunday in response to death of George Floyd
Video
Trending Stories
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Governor Baker issues Executive Order in advance of Phase II
Video
March in Northampton to protest police brutality
Video
Pres. Trump threatens to deploy military if states don’t stop violent protests
Video
Reopening Massachusetts: When can my business reopen?
Video
Got bottles and cans? State says you can start returning June 5
Video
Donate Today
Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts raising funds for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
Video