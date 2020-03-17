Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
Coronavirus Local Impact
Coronavirus Facts
Investigative
Crime
Your Local Election Headquarters
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Fund set up to deliver money to tipped workers
Top Stories
Military faces limitations in responding to coronavirus pandemic
What COVID-19 means for people with diabetes
Massachusetts pausing court appearances through April 6
Tonight’s ‘This Is Us’ takes fans into an alternate reality
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Snowfall Map
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
Japan 2020
Masters Report
Top Stories
Looking back at 20 years of Tom Brady with the Patriots
Video
Top Stories
Tom Brady to move on from the New England Patriots
Video
Top Stories
MLB season opener delayed amid CDC coronavirus restrictions
NFL DRAFT to be televised, public events in Las Vegas canceled
Local residents head to golf courses after cancelled sporting events
Video
Baseball hall of fame and museum to close indefinitely
Community
Calendar
Student Broadcaster Scholarship
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with the Irish Cultural Center of Western New England
Video
Top Stories
An Irish Step Dancing lesson for St. Patrick’s Day
Video
Top Stories
Enjoying celebrations without alcohol
Video
Doctors from Baystate Health share Coronavirus facts and updates
Video
Tips on talking to your kids about coronavirus
Video
Keeping Your Cell Phone Clean
Video
The CW
Mel Robbins Show
Shows
Top Stories
The CW announces spring 2020 premiere dates
Top Stories
Join GCCW on the “Road To Pensacon 2020”
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Holyoke Mall, other retailers in city ordered closed in response to coronavirus
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Tom Brady to move on from the New England Patriots
2
of
/
2
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
There are currently 173 active closings. Click for more details.
diabetes
What COVID-19 means for people with diabetes
Trending Stories
Holyoke Mall, other retailers in city ordered closed in response to coronavirus
Massachusetts Governor updates the state’s coronavirus preparedness plan
Video
US cities shut down to slow virus outbreak
Video
‘Cold weather kills coronavirus’ and 13 other COVID-19 myths you may be falling for
Stop & Shop to offer early shopping hours for customers 60 and older only
Video