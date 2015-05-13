Ebola Outbreak

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Bradley Airport B-17 Crash
Local News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Politics
World
Digital First
InFocus
Entertainment
CMA Awards
Health
Top Stories
Large tree uproots, falls on antique car in Springfield
Top Stories
Advocates fear mass suicide at ICE facility
Veterans look for relief from hearing loss in court
Manhattan to allow women to go topless, with restrictions
DACA recipients in limbo as deportation threat looms
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Photo Galleries
Report It!
Contact Us
Sports
The Big Game
New England Patriots
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
Big Game Bound Week 7: Life without Luck, QB debate in Carolina
Top Stories
Andy Gresh and Yianni Kourakis look ahead to Patriots vs Jets
Top Stories
Gluchacki wins Late Model race; Wall clinches Late Model championship at Thompson
Owen wins Sunoco Modified season finale; Rocco clinches the Sunoco Modified championship
NASCAR’s Kaulig Racing tractor trailer crashes on I-40 in McDowell Co.
Bouvrette scores first ACT win Dubeau clinches the championship
The CW
Mel Robbins Show
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Shows
Top Stories
Arrow – Welcome To Hong Kong Trailer
Top Stories
Legacies Cast Interview – Hopeless
Top Stories
All American – Never No More Trailer
Supergirl – Blurred Lines Trailer
Supernatural – Final Season Trailer
All American – Hussle & Motivate Scene
Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
Calendar
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Live from the Connecticut Science Center: A close look at the new permanent exhibit “Our Changing Earth”
Top Stories
Pet of the Week: A bonded pair of bunnies patiently waiting for their new home
Top Stories
Danny gets transformed into a zombie, with DementedFX
Bikers band together to help fight breast cancer at the Wicked in Pink ride
Ideas for warm-weather vacations on a budget
Audiology Awareness Month: How headphones impact our hearing
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Carando/Smithfield Foods
1
of
/
2
Closings and Delays
WNEU
2
of
/
2
Ebola Outbreak
Patient at UConn Health Center being tested for Ebola
Trending Stories
Thousands without power across western Massachusetts
Man shot on Huntington Street in Springfield
‘Let me out!’ Man gives family last laugh at funeral, surprises them with recording from grave
Significant damage reported in East Longmeadow following Wednesday’s storm
Forecast Discussion