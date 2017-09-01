Skip to content
WWLP
Springfield/Chicopee
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Traffic Map
Videos
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
Investigative
Deadly NH Crash
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Politics
World
Digital First
InFocus
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Supporters, opponents gather to discuss bill aimed to eliminate puppy mills in Massachusetts
Top Stories
Ex-prisoners of war memorial rededicated in Holyoke
Lawmakers hit snag in bid to probe RMV
Lawmakers send $43.1 billion budget to Gov. Baker
How hot weather affects engine coolant, car batteries
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Photo Galleries
Report It!
Contact Us
The CW
Shows
Top Stories
Jane The Virgin – Chapter Ninety-Eight Trailer
Top Stories
Jane The Virgin Final Season Reflections – Yael Grobglas
Top Stories
The Outpost – This Is One Strange Town Scene
Preview The 100 – Matryoshka
The 100 – Matryoshka Scene
Jane The Virgin Final Season Reflections – Andrea Navedo
Community
Calendar
Love Your Pet
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Sacred Spaces: Exploring St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral
Top Stories
A special reading of “Occupied Territories” coming to Northampton
Top Stories
Increasing awareness in honor of Fragile X Day
Makeover Monday: Creating the perfect winged eyeliner
Fun for the whole family at the Hampden County 4-H fair
Real Estate Minute: Realtors advocate for property owners on Realtor Day
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Granville
Superintendent responding to Granville school bus concerns
Weather Alert Radar
Trending Stories
Supporters, opponents gather to discuss bill aimed to eliminate puppy mills in Massachusetts
Mexico sets 1st half murder record, up 5.3%
Lawmakers hit snag in bid to probe RMV
How hot weather affects engine coolant, car batteries
UMass tuition freeze dies in House-Senate budget talks