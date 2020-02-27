Skip to content
Chicopee
Top Stories
Police warning public of dangerous, potentially deadly heroin in Holyoke
Top Stories
Part of Mill Village in Deerfield closed after tree fell on wires
Video
Coronavirus: What is self-quarantine?
Video
Western Massachusetts schools canceling study abroad programs due to coronavirus
Video
Lawmakers push for Senate vote on bill expanding background checks
Video
Top Stories
Olympics still scheduled as planned amidst coronavirus concerns
Video
Top Stories
Clark’s 3-pointer lifts Virginia past Virginia Tech, 56-53
Top Stories
Hughes scores 25, Syracuse blows out Pittsburgh 72-49
Gibbs scores with 0.1 seconds left, Irish beat BC 62-61
Boston Red Sox player quarantined in Florida after returning from Taiwan
Video
Remembering Dick Bank, who called 1964 Olympic track upset, dies at 90
Video
Top Stories
Wedding Week: Get inspired and meet local businesses at the area’s largest one day bridal show
Video
Top Stories
Wedding Week: Get creative with your reception centerpieces
Video
Top Stories
Wedding Week: Mimosa Cupcakes for the Big Day
Video
Hampden Charter School of Science educates 6th-12th grade students
Video
Wedding Week: A clever and sustainable way to display a wedding photo
Video
Spring trends straight from New York Fashion Week
Video
Love Your Heart
Love Your Heart: Diagnosed with heart disease
Video
Love Your Heart: How to take control of your heart health
Video
Love Your Heart: Keeping track of weight, blood pressure, cholesterol
Video
Love Your Heart: Benefits of drinking wine
Video
Love Your Heart: Risk factors of heart attacks, strokes
Video
More Love Your Heart Headlines
Food for Thought: some dark chocolate is good for the brain and heart
Video
Heart Health Month: Doctors answer your questions
Video
National Heart Health Month: Managing your numbers
Video
National Wear Red Day brings awareness to women’s heart disease
Video
Staying heart healthy
Video
22News is wearing red for American Heart Health Month
Video
South Hadley man gets heart transplant, creates build-a-bear with heartbeat inside for donor’s family
Video
Touching surprise gives family chance to hear son’s heartbeat year after tragic loss
Video
Local doctors answer questions on preventing heart disease
Video
22News InFocus: February is Heart Health awareness month
Watch 22News at 10:00 p.m. on The CW Springfield
Trending Stories
Rare breed: “SynDaver” dog offers hands-on veterinary training
Video
Body found near Mill River in Springfield
Video
Over 200 people in Massachusetts self-quarantined for coronavirus
Video
Columbia Gas ordered to leave Massachusetts after found guilty for 2018 explosions
LATEST: An interactive map of the Coronavirus