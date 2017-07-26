Skip to content
WWLP
Springfield/Chicopee
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Traffic Map
Videos
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
Investigative
Deadly NH Crash
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Politics
World
Digital First
InFocus
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Massachusetts Gaming Commission to split $4.1M grant among several towns, cities
Top Stories
Mueller makes last-minute request before Wednesday’s testimony
Should students be allowed to take mental health days?
Don’t get burned by expired sunscreens
FaceApp under fire for privacy concerns
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Photo Galleries
Report It!
Contact Us
The CW
Shows
Top Stories
Batwoman – Tattoo Trailer
Top Stories
Masters of Illusion – Floating Fire, Quick Hands And One Spidey Compilation
Top Stories
Jane The Virgin – Chapter Ninety-Eight Trailer
Jane The Virgin Final Season Reflections – Yael Grobglas
The Outpost – This Is One Strange Town Scene
Preview The 100 – Matryoshka
Community
Calendar
Love Your Pet
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Live in Lenox: Exploring Tanglewood
Top Stories
Upcoming events for veterans with Warrior’s Art Room and Blue Star Equiculture
Top Stories
See a Christmas in July Jeep parade tonight
Strategies to make your family vacations go smoother
LIPPI students will explore skills to create social change
Summer cocktails: Cucumber Jalapeño Margarita and Gin & Green Tea Sour
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
New York Prison Escape
Filming to begin for miniseries depicting 2015 NY prison break