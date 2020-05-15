Skip to content
11PM: 22News Nightly Newscast
Racial Injustice
Scotland votes to halt exports of tear gas, rubber bullets to US
Uncle Ben’s rice says ‘now is the right time to evolve the brand’
Bill filed to implement police officer certification system for Massachusetts
Video
Chicopee officially declares racism as a public health crisis
Aunt Jemima brand to change name, remove image, Quaker Oats announces
More Racial Injustice Headlines
Senate addresses police reform for the first time since the death of George Floyd
Video
Poll: Americans are the unhappiest they’ve been in 50 years
Partner of CEO who confronted man writing ‘Black Lives Matter’ on own home fired from job
Video
22-year-old woman arrested at Richmond protest, pepper spray deployed
Video
Protests shut down Arkansas Walmarts
Video
Police officer shot in head during Las Vegas protest is paralyzed, family says
Video
Protesters in US call attention to deaths of more black men
Floyd’s death hastens shift in police pop culture portrayals
Solidarity march held in West Springfield to honor victims of police brutality
Video
Mayor of Boston: Racism public health crisis, proposes police reforms
Video
Trending Stories
Indoor dining guidelines for phase 2 of Massachusetts reopening
Video
Chicopee police officer killed in Connecticut motorcycle crash remembered
Video
`That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson charged in 3 rapes
Forecast Discussion
Video
Chicopee police officer killed in Connecticut motorcycle crash
Video
Donate Today
Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts raising funds for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
Video