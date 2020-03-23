Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
Coronavirus Local Impact
Coronavirus Facts
Investigative
Crime
Your Local Election Headquarters
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Lines outside methadone clinic could put patients at high risk of new virus
Top Stories
Senators push for remote voting as COVID-19 infection worries rise
Video
Amazon Prime offering free kids’ movies and TV shows, no membership required
Prosecutors won’t charge Louisiana deputy in motel shooting
Charged man says he regrets defacing Louisiana synagogue
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Snowfall Map
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
Japan 2020
Masters Report
Top Stories
Global athletes group calls for postponement of Olympics
Top Stories
Wells Bayou wins eerie Louisiana Derby at empty track
Top Stories
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton tests positive for coronavirus
‘Excited, humble and hungry’: Brady officially signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Latest: Celtics’ Smart reveals positive COVID-19 test
Video
With all pro-sports off, ESPN bringing back ‘The Ocho’
Community
Calendar
Student Broadcaster Scholarship
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
National Chip & Dip Day
Video
Top Stories
Easy Recipes to Stretch Your Supplies
Video
Top Stories
What are your rights as an employee during this pandemic?
Video
Guidance for those finding themselves unemployed due to COVID-19
Video
Use your kitchen as a classroom for children home from school
Video
Local restaurants feeling the financial strain of new COVID-19 regulations
Video
The CW
Mel Robbins Show
Shows
Top Stories
The CW announces spring 2020 premiere dates
Top Stories
Join GCCW on the “Road To Pensacon 2020”
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Hampden County Superior Court closed after employee tested positive for coronavirus
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Watch Live
Watch Live
White House coronavirus task force to give Monday briefing
1
of
/
2
Watch Live
22News Newscast extended from 11:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
2
of
/
2
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
There are currently 199 active closings. Click for more details.
radar
TIMELINE: Snowy weather returns to western Massachusetts
Video
Trending Stories
List of essential businesses in Massachusetts to remain open
Video
WATCH LIVE: White House coronavirus task force to give Monday briefing
Video
Governor Baker orders all non-essential businesses to close, issues stay at home advisory
Video
777 cases of coronavirus, 9 total deaths confirmed by Massachusetts DPH Monday
Two Chicopee residents test positive for coronavirus