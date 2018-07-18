Skip to content
WWLP
Springfield/Chicopee
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Traffic Map
Videos
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Politics
World
Digital First
InFocus
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Springfield 5th-grader honored for six-years of perfect attendance
Top Stories
O’Rourke: White Americans don’t know full story of slavery
Springfield mayor criticizes judges for being lenient on dangerous criminals
Families of missing indigenous women march in Oklahoma
Utah will investigate case of police drawing gun on child
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Photo Galleries
Report It!
Contact Us
The CW
Shows
Top Stories
The Big Stage – Music, Moves, And Laughs Scene
Top Stories
iZombie – Death Of A Car Salesman Trailer
Top Stories
In The Dark – Rollin’ With The Homies Trailer
Preview: In The Dark – I Woke Up Like This
Batwoman – Times Are Changing Trailer
The Big Stage – Music, Moves, And Laughs Scene
Community
Calendar
Love Your Pet
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Learn your color personality
Top Stories
Norman Rockwell Museum: How to draw a pirate like Norman Rockwell
Top Stories
Norman Rockwell Museum: Meet the original model from the “Runaway Cafe” painting
Norman Rockwell Museum: Private portrait sessions with President Nixon
Cake decorating made easy with this decadent chocolate explosion cake!
Enjoy Bloomsday, a literary and music celebration of James Joyce
About Us
Contact Us
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Holyoke teacher sent home, not returning to H.S. after ‘inappropriate communication’ with student
South Walton
Gentle giant: Manatee spotted feet from swimmers in NW Florida
Shred your documents