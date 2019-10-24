Vaping products temporarily banned in Massachusetts

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Bradley Airport B-17 Crash
Local News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
World
Digital First
InFocus
Entertainment
CMA Awards
Health
Top Stories
Eliza’s Watch: How a local overdose victim’s story will help prevent future deaths
Top Stories
Springfield 20-year-old arrested on warrant for firearm charges
Springfield firefighters working to put out large scrap metal fire
Springfield man wanted for armed robbery in NC arrested, police dog killed during chase
MI couple with 21 grandchildren claims $80M Powerball
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Photo Galleries
Report It!
Contact Us
Sports
The Big Game
New England Patriots
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
‘Big Game Bound’ Week 8: Sunday night without Mahomes
Top Stories
Sanu joins Patriots for practice as Gordon, Bennett return
Top Stories
Basketball Hall of Fame renovations update
Patriots blitz Darnold, Jets 33-0 to remain undefeated
Patriots defeat Jets at MetLife Stadium
Cowboys run over Eagles, take 1st in NFC East with 37-10 win
The CW
Mel Robbins Show
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Shows
Top Stories
Arrow – Welcome To Hong Kong Trailer
Top Stories
Legacies Cast Interview – Hopeless
Top Stories
All American – Never No More Trailer
Supergirl – Blurred Lines Trailer
Supernatural – Final Season Trailer
All American – Hussle & Motivate Scene
Community
Veterans Voices
Calendar
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
People Pot Pie: It tastes better than it looks!
Top Stories
Create upcycled crafts for Halloween decor
Top Stories
Meet our Pet of the Week Cole, a lap cat with a desk job!
Ways to repurpose your autumn leaves, with the Center for EcoTechnology
18th Annual Greater Springfield Out of the Darkness Walk to fight suicide
Quick and creepy snacks for Halloween
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Springfield firefighters working to put out large scrap metal fire
Watch Live
Watch Live
22News I-Team: Police testing new equipment causes concern in neighborhood
Vaping products temporarily banned in Massachusetts
DEA will accept vaping products on National Drug Take Back Day
17 additional vaping-related illnesses reported in Massachusetts
Gov. Baker’s vape ban will remain in place following judge ruling
Vape ban stands but judge outlines conditions
More vaping deaths confirmed
More Vaping products temporarily banned in Massachusetts Headlines
DPH: 10 additional vaping-related illnesses reported in Massachusetts
Experts say cigarette sales could increase as state-wide vaping ban continues
Hearing set in suit challenging state’s vaping products ban
Gov. Baker defends decision to ban vaping product sales
Rep. Aaron Vega talks education, vaping, and local politics with 22News
Local vape shops losing business, closing since vaping ban
Vape detectors installed in Chicopee high schools
Massachusetts is the 16th state to report vape-related death
CDC works with states and agencies to find cause of vaping-related illnesses
School districts across Massachusetts install vape detectors
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Trending Stories
Springfield man wanted for armed robbery in NC arrested, police dog killed during chase
Springfield firefighters working to put out large scrap metal fire
You could be jailed for calling someone the “b-word” in Massachusetts
Eliza’s Watch: How a local overdose victim’s story will help prevent future deaths
Unclaimed property auction items on display in Springfield