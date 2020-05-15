Your School Connection

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
Coronavirus Facts
Investigative
Crime
Your Local Election Headquarters
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
A golden-age love story at retirement community
Top Stories
DACA recipient accused of smuggling meth, CBP says
NASA model predicts wildfire smoke to drift over nearly every U.S. state this week
Michigan horse with mosquito-borne disease adds to growing list of those infected
Cam Newton rushes for 2 TDs as Patriots beat Dolphins
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
The Big Game
New England Nation
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Cam Newton rushes for 2 TDs as Patriots beat Dolphins
Top Stories
Track star Francena McCorory takes training outside; focus still on Tokyo Olympics
Video
Top Stories
Granby’s Adam Gray wins fourth Late Model race of the season at Stafford
Owen wins SK Modified race/TC 13 Shootout at Stafford
East Longmeadow’s Alexandra Fearn wins her second Limited Late Model race of the season at Stafford
Newton runs for 2 TDs, Patriots hold off Dolphins 21-11
Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
Calendar
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Tasty, homemade flavored peanut butters you can make at home
Video
Top Stories
Managing your online passwords to prevent hacking
Video
Top Stories
Life and family planning advice for those with PCOS
Video
Video game advice for families
Video
Time saving tips for busy parents
Video
Golf Tips: Striking the ball better and more consistently with your driver and fairway woods
Video
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Email Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WWLP
Search
Search
Search
Your School Connection
Springfield Public Schools changing meal distribution schedule
Parents prepare to start new school year with online learning
Video
What are the best laptops for online learning?
Video
VIDEO: Massachusetts students receive back to school message from Bob Saget
Video
‘Zoom bombing’ and cyber safety when it comes to virtual learning
More Your School Connection Headlines
Bowe Elementary School in Chicopee changes to fully remote until February
Video
Healthy school lunches for kids learning at home
Video
STCC Dental Hygiene clinic makes adjustments during COVID-19
STCC offers flexible option to start classes on October 28
Back-to-school drive-thru provides Springfield students with supplies
Video
MUST SEE: Granby teacher creates back to school video
Video
Westfield State University adopts test-optional admissions policy
Monson schools postpone reopening due to uptick in COVID-19 cases
Video
First day of school anxiety for in classroom or remote learning
Video
Grants to support free HCC program for childcare professionals
Video
Trending Stories
LATEST: CDC study could raise concerns about indoor dining
Video
Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly assaulting woman in Springfield
Video
Suspect allegedly pointed gun at detective during foot pursuit in Springfield, two arrested
Video
NAACP Springfield President demanding answers after Facebook post taken down
VIDEO: Close encounter with bear in Greenfield caught on camera
Video
Donate Today
Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts raising funds for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
Video