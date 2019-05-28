Text Alerts

Get breaking news and weather alerts on your cell phone.

How do I sign up? Fill out the form below.

Is there a fee? WWLP.com does not charge for this service. No purchase necessary. However, message & data rates may apply from your mobile provider. Check with your mobile provider for charges and plans.

When will I get the alerts? You will receive breaking news and severe weather alerts as soon as they are issued. You may receive up to 31 msgs/mo for the Daily Forecast. Please keep in mind that the total number of alerts you receive will depend on how many alerts you select. All alert offerings are reoccuring. Marketing text messages will be delivered to the phone number you provide at opt‐in. If you would like to discontinue all text alert subscriptions, text STOP to 36729. Text HELP for help.

If you receive the error message Please log in to update your subscriptions, it means the phone number is already in the system. Please click on “Change your alerts” in the form below.

If you are not receiving texts (alerts or login PIN): When we changed to Vibes for SMS Alerts, some accounts didn’t transfer correctly. Subscribers who have changed providers may need to do this as well. Simply text UPDATE to 36729 to resolve issues.

I am still having problems. Who do I contact? Visit the Contact Us page.

Selected alerts will be sent to your mobile phone.