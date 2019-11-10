WATCH LIVE: Sunday Night Football: Vikings vs. Cowboys

(WWLP) – It’s game day! Watch Sunday night football with the Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys starting at 7:00 p.m. on 22News.

CLICK TO WATCH LIVE STREAM

The coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. with Football Night in America featuring expert analysts break down highlights from earlier games and discuss the top stories in the NFL; coverage also includes a preview the Sunday night matchup.

Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys from AT&T Stadium kicks off at 8:20 p.m. Sunday.

Dallas has won the past two meetings with Minnesota, including a 17-15 triumph in 2016, as Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 86 yards and a TD.

It's Week 10 and we're off to Dallas for a Sunday night showdown with the Cowboys. #Skol pic.twitter.com/5UqRHpSYAN — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 8, 2019

NBC Sports will have live coverage of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots beginning at 7:00pm ET on Sunday, Sept. 8. Fans can catch all the action in spectacular high definition via NBC Sports online at NBCSports.com/Live, or through the NBC Sports app which is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Latest News: