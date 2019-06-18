2019 Fall Premiere Dates for The CW Shows

(CW) – The premiere dates for the fall 2019 schedule were released by The CW Monday afternoon.

Gotham’s newest crime fighter BATWOMAN comes to The CW in her series debut on Sunday, October 6 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by the season five premiere of SUPERGIRL (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

ALL AMERICAN returns for its sophomore season on a new night on Monday, October 7 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT). For the next two Mondays, original episodes of ALL AMERICAN will lead into encore presentations of The CW’s new series BATWOMAN on October 7 and NANCY DREW on October 14. The season three premiere of BLACK LIGHTNING will air Monday, October 21 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) following a new episode of ALL AMERICAN (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT).

The CW’s multiplatform hit THE FLASH returns for its sixth season Tuesday, October 8 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by a second encore presentation of the series premiere of BATWOMAN (9:00-10:00pm). On Tuesday, October 15, (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) the final season of ARROW begins on a new night after an original episode of THE FLASH.

The RIVERDALE phenomenon returns for its fourth season Wednesday, October 9 (8:00- 9:00pm ET/PT) followed by the series premiere of The CW’s suspenseful, supernatural take on the iconic detective NANCY DREW (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

Thursday, October 10 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) marks the premiere of the 15th and final season of SUPERNATURAL, followed by the season two premiere of LEGACIES (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

CHARMED conjures up even more powerful magic for its second season on a new night, Friday, October 11 (8:00-9:00pm), followed by the high drama between the Carringtons and the Colbys in the season three premiere of DYNASTY (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

The CW’s Fall season officially kicks off with the exclusive broadcast of the IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL airing over two nights Wednesday, October 2 (8:00- 10:00pm ET/PT) and Thursday, October 3 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

The CW’s Fall 2019 premiere schedule:

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2

8:00-10:00pm – 2019 IHeartRadio Music Festival, Night One

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3

8:00-10:00pm – 2019 IHeartRadio Music Festival, Night Two

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6

8:00-9:00pm – Batwoman (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm – Supergirl (Season Premiere)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 7

8:00-9:00pm – All American (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm – Batwoman (Encore of Series Premiere)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8

8:00-9:00pm – The Flash (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm – Batwoman (2nd Encore of Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9

8:00-9:00pm – Riverdale (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm – Nancy Drew (Series Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10

8:00-9:00pm – Supernatural (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm – Legacies (Season Premiere)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11

8:00-9:00pm – Charmed (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm – Dynasty (Season Premiere)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 14

8:00-9:00pm – All American (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm – Nancy Drew (Encore of Series Premiere)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15

8:00-9:00pm – The Flash (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm – Arrow (Season Premiere)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 21

8:00-9:00pm – All American (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm – Black Lightning (Season Premiere)