All American – Coming Home Trailer

(CW) – A new episode of All American airs next Monday at 8/7c on The CW Springfield.

With Spencer (Daniel Ezra), Grace (Karimah Westbrook), Dillon (Jalyn Hall) and Darnell (guest star Abraham D. Juste) reeling from the news about why Corey (guest star Chad Coleman) may have left, they set out on a mission to find him.

After locating Corey and trying to convince him to go home with them, the weekend turns out to be just what everyone needed. In an effort to keep fighting for the family to be whole again, Billy (Taye Diggs) arranges for the family to meet with a family therapist and possibly help decide on the next step for them.

During the session, the therapist gives Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Olivia (Samantha Logan) a separate assignment, which helps them learn more about each other than either knew.

Benny Boom directed the episode written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll & Lorna Osunsanmi (#207). The episode airs on November 25, 2019.

