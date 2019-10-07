All American – Hussle & Motivate Scene

(CW) – The season premiere of All American airs Monday night at 8/7c on The CW Springfield!

After winning the state championship, Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) faces a difficult decision that could transform his reputation. Billy (Taye Diggs) realizes he needs to make some major changes to get his life back on track, while Grace (Karimah Westbrook) and Corey (Chad L. Coleman) have a tough conversation regarding their family.

Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, Monet Mazur and Jalyn Hall also star.

Rob Hardy directed the episode written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll. (#201). The episode airs on October 7, 2019.

If you don’t see the video on your mobile device, click here to view >>

Back on it 🙏🏾! #AllAmerican premieres tonight at 8/7c. Stream free tomorrow only on The CW App! pic.twitter.com/5XQO9pb6bZ — All American (@CWAllAmerican) October 7, 2019

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK >>

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER >>