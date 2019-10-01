Arrow – David Ramsey’s Favorite Scenes

(CW) – Arrow premieres Tuesday, October 15th on The CW Springfield!

While trying to decipher The Monitor’s (guest star LaMonica Garrett) mission, Oliver (Stephen Amell) returns to Starling City where he encounters familiar faces. Meanwhile, Mia (Katherine McNamara) and William’s (Ben Lewis) team clash with a new foe.

James Bamford directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Marc Guggenheim (#801). The episode airs on October 15, 2019.

Know your enemy 🏹. #Arrow's final season premieres Tuesday, October 15. Stream free next day only on The CW App! #FBF pic.twitter.com/Mi1uf1Uhgf — Arrow (@CW_Arrow) September 27, 2019

