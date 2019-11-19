Arrow – Prochnost Scene

(CW) – A new episode of Arrow airs on Tuesday at 9/8c on The CW Springfield.

Upon learning the key to oppose The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett), Oliver (Stephen Amell) and team return to Russia on a mission to gather the necessary materials. Diggle (David Ramsey) reunites with a figure from his past.

Laura Belsey directed the episode written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes (#805). The episode airs on November 19, 2019.

