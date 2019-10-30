Arrow – Season 8 Episode 4 – Present Tense Promo

(CW) – When a mysterious new Deathstroke appears in Star City, Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Team Arrow insist on taking down this villain themselves. Meanwhile reeling from the loss of one of their own, the future Team Arrow figures out a new way to try and stop JJ.
Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Oscar Balderrama & Jeane Wong (#804).
If you don’t see the video on your mobile device, click here to view >>
Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:
Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK >>
Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER >>