Arrow – Series Finale Preview

(CW) – The final episode of Arrow airs Tuesday at 9/8c on The CW Springfield.
A one hour special will air before the final episode at 8/7c. Cast of Arrow will talk about their journey through the last 8 seasons as well as interviews from Executive Producers Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Beth Swartz.
After eight seasons, and the launch of countless superheroes, the series wraps up the story of the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell). Emily Bett Rickards returns as Felicity.
James Bamford directed the episode written by Marc Guggenheim & Beth Schwartz (#810).
