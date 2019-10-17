Arrow – Welcome To Hong Kong Trailer

(CW) – A new episode of Arrow airs on Tuesday at 9/8c on The CW Springfield!

Oliver (Stephen Amell), John (David Ramsey), Laurel (Katie Cassidy Rogers), and Tatsu (guest star Rila Fukushima) seek out an important person within The Monitor’s (guest star LaMonica Garrett) plan. Connor (Joseph David Jones) has a heart to heart with his brother (guest star Charlie Barnett).

Antonio Negret directed the episode written by Jill Blankenship & Sarah Tarkoff (#802). The episode airs on October 22, 2019.

If you don’t see the video on your mobile device, click here to view >>

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK >>

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER >>