Breaking News
Social media school bomb threat leads to arrest in Chicopee
Watch Live
A huge clash in the NFC, surprise quarterback performances, and what’s up with all the flags? That’s what we’re covering on Big Game Bound at 1PM

Arrow – Welcome To Hong Kong Trailer

The CW Springfield

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: YouTube, The CW Television Network

(CW) – A new episode of Arrow airs on Tuesday at 9/8c on The CW Springfield!

Oliver (Stephen Amell), John (David Ramsey), Laurel (Katie Cassidy Rogers), and Tatsu (guest star Rila Fukushima) seek out an important person within The Monitor’s (guest star LaMonica Garrett) plan. Connor (Joseph David Jones) has a heart to heart with his brother (guest star Charlie Barnett). 

Antonio Negret directed the episode written by Jill Blankenship & Sarah Tarkoff (#802). The episode airs on October 22, 2019.

If you don’t see the video on your mobile device, click here to view >>

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:
Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK >>
Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER >>

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories