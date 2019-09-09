Batwoman – Power Trailer

The CW Springfield

by:

Posted:

Credit: YouTube, The CW Television Network

(CW) – Batwoman premieres on Sunday, October 6th on The CW Springfield!

Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) soars through the shadowed streets of Gotham as Batwoman. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, she must first overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

