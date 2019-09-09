Batwoman – Power Trailer

(CW) – Batwoman premieres on Sunday, October 6th on The CW Springfield!

Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) soars through the shadowed streets of Gotham as Batwoman. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, she must first overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.

