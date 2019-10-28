Batwoman – Ruby Rose – Find Your Own Way

(CW) - A new episode of Arrow airs on Tuesday at 9/8c on The CW Springfield!

Oliver (Stephen Amell), John (David Ramsey), Laurel (Katie Cassidy Rogers), and Tatsu (guest star Rila Fukushima) seek out an important person within The Monitor’s (guest star LaMonica Garrett) plan. Connor (Joseph David Jones) has a heart to heart with his brother (guest star Charlie Barnett).