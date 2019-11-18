Batwoman – The Mad Tea-Party Trailer

(CW) – New episodes of Batwoman return on December 1st!
Kate (Ruby Rose) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continue their sister/nemesis dance, while Alice and Mouse (guest star Sam Littlefield) construct their most evil plan yet.
Mary (Nicole Kang) invites Kate to a special event honoring Catherine (Elizabeth Anweis) and Jacob (Dougray Scott) makes a decision that leaves Kate perplexed.
Meagan Tandy and Camrus Johnson also star. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu (#109). The episode airs on December 1, 2019.
