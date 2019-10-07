Batwoman – The Rabbit Hole Trailer

(CW) – A new episode of Batwoman airs next Sunday at 8/7c on The CW Springfield.

Back in Gotham, battling Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and the Wonderland Gang from the shadows, Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) continues to be haunted by the events surrounding her sister’s death 15 years earlier. While the city holds on to hope that Batman has returned, Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and the Crows up the stakes trying to take down the villainous crew.

Kate continues to look to Bruce Wayne’s legacy for guidance as Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) inadvertently gets pulled into Batwoman’s vigilante heroics. Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and Kate are forced to team up, while Mary (Nicole Kang) finds herself in Alice’s crosshairs.

Elizabeth Anweis also stars. The episode was written by Caroline Dries and directed by Marcos Siega (#102). The episode airs on October 13, 2019.

Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

If you don’t see the video on your mobile device, click here to view >>

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK >>

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER >>