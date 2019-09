Black Lightning – Season 3 Extended Trailer

(CW) – Black Lightning premieres Monday, October 7th on The CW Springfield.

On the season premiere episode, we find Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) like never before, in the hands of the ASA with his wife Lynn (Christine Adams) as Agent Odell (guest star Bill Duke) tightens his grip on the Pierce family, leaving Jennifer (China Ann McClain) abandoned and Freeland without Black Lightning and Thunder.

But Anissa (Nafessa Williams) secretly defies Odell in her alter ego as Blackbird with the able tactical and technical support of Gambi (James Remar).

Marvin Jones III and Damon Gupton also star. Directed and written by Salim AkilĀ (#301). The episode airs on October 7, 2019.

