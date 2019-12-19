1  of  4
Breaking News
I-90 West shut down in Sturbridge due to tractor trailer crash Springfield firefighters working to put out house fire Reports of multiple shooting victims in Westerly; Schools on lockdown East Longmeadow daycare teacher charged with assaulting a student
Watch Live
Springfield firefighters working to put out house fire

Brandon Routh & Tyler Hoechlin – Its Raining Supermen

The CW Springfield

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: YouTube, The CW Television Network

(CW) – Brandon Routh and Tyler Hoechlin talk about working together as both playing Superman on the DC Crossover Event.

Watch Crisis on Infinite Earths for free on The CW

There are still two more episodes to air from the crossover event. You can watch them both on January 14th at 8/7c and 9/8c on The CW Springfield!

If you don’t see the video on your mobile device, click here to view >>

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:
Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK >>
Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER >>

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories