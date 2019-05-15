DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Hey, World Trailer

(CW) – The season finale of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs next Monday at 8/7c on The CW Springfield.
While on a mission to find Ray (Brandon Routh), Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Nora (Courtney Ford) discover Neron’s evil plan. Nate (Nick Zano) convinces the Legends to think outside the box and suggests a dangerous plan to unite magical creatures and people to save the world.
Caity Lotz, Dominic Purcell, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan and Ramona Young also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Keto Shimizu (#416). The episode airs on May 20, 2019.
If you don’t see the video on your mobile device, click here to view >>
Connect with DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW Online:
Visit DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW WEBSITE: on.cwtv.com/DCsLegendsOfTomorrow
Like DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW on FACEBOOK: facebook.com/cwlegendsoft…
Follow DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW on TWITTER: twitter.com/thecw_legends
Follow DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW on INSTAGRAM: instagram.com/cw_legendsoftom…
Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:
Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield
Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: twitter.com/CWSpringfield