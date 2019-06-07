In The Dark – I Woke Up Like This Trailer

(CW) – Murphy and Jess search for Max in the next episode of In The Dark.

Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) and Jess (Brooke Markham) borrow the Guiding Hope van to search for Max (Casey Diedrick), leaving Felix (Morgan Krantz) in a precarious position. Meanwhile, Dean (Rich Sommer) receives some surprising news.

Derek Webster, Kathleen York, Keston John and Thamela Mpumlwana also star. David Grossman directed the episode written by Kara Brown (#111). The episode airs on June 13, 2019.

If you don’t see the video on your mobile device, click here to view >>

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK >>

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER >>