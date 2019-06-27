In The Dark – Inside: It’s Always Been You

(CW) – The season finale of In The Dark is tonight at 9/8c on the CW!

Things begin to take an interesting turn between Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) and Dean (Rich Sommer).

Brooke Markham, Derek Webster, Kathleen York, Thamela Mpumlwana, Morgan Krantz, Keston John and Casey Deidrick also star.

The episode was written and directed by Corinne Kingsbury (#113).

Click here to view the video on your mobile device >>

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK >>

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER >>