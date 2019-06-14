In The Dark – Rollin’ With The Homies Trailer

(CW) – It’s Murphy’s (Perry Mattfeld) first birthday since Tyson (Thamela Mpumlwana) was killed and she is feeling more isolated than ever.

Brooke Markham, Derek Webster, Kathleen York, Keston John, Thamela Mpumlwana and Casey Deidrick also star. Janice Cooke directed the episode written by Flint Wainess & Yael Zinkow (#112). The episode airs on June 20, 2019.

If you don’t see the video on your mobile device, click here to view >>

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK >>

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER >>