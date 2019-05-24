iZombie – Death Moves Pretty Fast Trailer

(CW) – iZombie is new on Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW Springfield.

While investigating the death of independently wealthy, 19-year-old, Harris Miller, Liv (Rose McIver), on brain à la Ferris Bueller, attempts to cheer up Ravi (Rahul Kohli) who has been spiraling after learning some unfortunate news. Meanwhile, after a nasty fall at the crime scene, Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) is forced to continue his part of the investigation via FaceTime. Lastly, things are suddenly going from bad to worse for Blaine (David Anders).

Robert Buckley, Aly Michalka and Bryce Hodgson also star. Linda-Lisa Hayter directed the episode written by Bob Dearden (#505). The episode airs on May 30, 2019.

If you don’t see the video on your mobile device, click here to view >>

Connect with IZOMBIE Online:

Watch the latest episodes of IZOMBIE for FREE: http://on.cwtv.com/iZombie

Like IZOMBIE on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/cwizombie

Follow IZOMBIE on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cwizombie

Follow IZOMBIE on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/thecwizombie

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: twitter.com/CWSpringfield

aside.mod-inline{display:none;}