iZombie – Death Of A Car Salesman Trailer

(CW) – Liv (Rose McIver) and Ravi (Rahul Kohli) each consume the brain of a very dislikable car salesman and inherit his competitive nature.

Malcolm Goodwin, Robert Buckley, David Anders, Aly Michalka and Bryce Hodgson also star. Jason Bloom directed the episode written by Christina de Leon (#508). The episode airs on June 20, 2019.

