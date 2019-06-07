iZombie – Filleted To Rest Trailer

(CW) – iZombie is new on Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW Springfield.

While investigating the murder of Eleanor Barba, a chef at a high-end restaurant, Liv (Rose McIver) consumes her brain and becomes an unrelenting perfectionist who knows just how to break a person to their very core. Meanwhile, Major (Robert Buckley) is on a mission to find out who is betraying the commander.

Malcolm Goodwin, Rahul Kohli, David Anders, Aly Michalka and Bryce Hodgson also star. Michael Fields directed the episode written by Chelsea Catalanotto (#507). The episode airs on June 13, 2019.

If you don’t see the video on your mobile device, click here to view >>

Big thanks to @RobThomas and @rugz19 for believing in me in front and behind the camera. I’ll always be indebted to you guys and grateful that you gave me a shot, which as an artist makes all the hard work and hustle worth it. #grateful #izombie pic.twitter.com/neAyrYG0MJ — Malcolm Goodwin (@malcolmjgoodwin) June 7, 2019

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK >>

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER >>