iZombie – The Fresh Princess Trailer

(CW) – Liv eats the brain of a beauty pageant contestant on the next episode of iZombie.

Liv (Rose McIver) and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) investigate the murder of Miss Teen Seattle beauty pageant contestant, Laurie-Beth Spano, who went into anaphylactic shock onstage in 1999 and ended up in a coma. At the time, police arrested rival contender Velma Charlet for spiking Laurie-Beth’s makeup and she was given a four-year sentence.

In present day, Laurie-Beth has passed away and Clive has arrested Velma, for her murder. Velma claims to be innocent and Liv consumes Laurie-Beth’s brain in hopes of tracking down the murderer.

Rahul Kohli, Robert Buckley, David Anders, Aly Michalka and Bryce Hodgson also star. Tessa Blake directed the episode written by John Bellina (#509). The episode airs on June 27, 2019.

